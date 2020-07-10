Weekend Weather to Bring a Break From the 90s, Chance for Storms

While the Chicago-area is expected to see a much needed break from 90-degree temperatures this weekend, scattered showers and storms are possible both Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures are expected to start off in the low 70s in the early morning hours on Saturday and reach 80 degrees around noon. Around that time, scattered showers and thunderstorms may develop in the southern and western suburbs.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the southwest counties of the Chicago area in the marginal risk category for severe weather on Saturday afternoon.

Brant Miller

The first round of storms will likely move out of the area in the evening hours, just ahead of a second storm system that could reach Chicagoland at around 9 p.m.

Storms and rain showers could continue overnight into the morning hours Sunday, and will likely let up by the early afternoon.

Much more pleasant, cooler weather is on tap for the rest of the day Sunday with temperatures in the lower 80s.