After another bitter morning in the Chicago area, expect a dramatic change to take place this weekend.

The region has seen a burst of wintry weather this week, with snow squalls and wind chills in single digits and even negatives, but won't be the case for the coming days.

Beginning later Friday, milder temperatures are expected to move in, with highs near 30 degrees.

Even warmer temperatures are on tap for the weekend, with low 40s Saturday, and even a high of 50 degrees on Sunday.

The National Weather Service said the dry, warming trend is set to continue through at least Sunday afternoon. Then, rain and the potential for another cool down could be in store.

The upcoming weekend is shaping up to be relatively nice with above-average temperatures, though another shot of cold air will arrive during the middle of next week. The next chance of precipitation will be Sunday night (30-80% chances), with areas southeast of I-55. #ILwx #INw pic.twitter.com/R0bEum3dqP — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) December 6, 2024