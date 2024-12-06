Chicago Weather

Weekend set to see major temperature change in Chicago area

There's some good news as the blast of Arctic air won't last for long

By NBC Chicago Staff and Kevin Jeanes

After another bitter morning in the Chicago area, expect a dramatic change to take place this weekend.

The region has seen a burst of wintry weather this week, with snow squalls and wind chills in single digits and even negatives, but won't be the case for the coming days.

Beginning later Friday, milder temperatures are expected to move in, with highs near 30 degrees.

Even warmer temperatures are on tap for the weekend, with low 40s Saturday, and even a high of 50 degrees on Sunday.

The National Weather Service said the dry, warming trend is set to continue through at least Sunday afternoon. Then, rain and the potential for another cool down could be in store.

