Wednesday to See Temps in 50s, but Sub-Zero Wind Chills Possible Christmas Morning

The Chicago-area is in for a warm day on Wednesday, as temperatures are expected to be well-above average, but it may be the last time the area sees such warmth in 2020, as a cold front will roll through the area later in the day.

According to current forecast models, high temperatures throughout the area will rise into the low-to-mid 50s, buoyed by winds out of the south throughout the day.

As the day wears on and a cold front approaches the area, precipitation is possible. In the morning hours, temperatures are expected to be warm enough to support rain, but as the front moves through in the evening, temperatures will fall below freezing and occasional snow will be possible, although the bulk of the precipitation will likely have moved off to the east.

Temperatures will fall sharply overnight Wednesday and into Thursday behind the front, with high temperatures Thursday likely registering in the teens.

Cold air from the northwest will continue to impact Chicago into Christmas morning, with "feels-like" temperatures on Friday morning falling well below zero.

