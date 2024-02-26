Timing: Near-70-degree temps, potential storms and a big cool down this week in Chicago area

The Chicago area is in for a wild weather week, with everything from near-70-degree temperatures to severe weather to a major cold front all in the span of a few days.

But when can you expect it all?

Here's a look at the timing for the upcoming series of events:

Monday

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Record-breaking warmth

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, Monday will see some of the warmest temperatures, with a record likely to be broken.

The average high for Feb. 26 is 40 degrees, NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Alicia Roman said. Monday's predicted high temperature will be significantly warmer, at 69 degrees.

That temperature is expected to break a record high temperature, set in 2000, of 64 degrees.

"Some areas could hit 70," Roman said.

Other areas are expected to remain in the mid- to upper- 60s, Roman added.

Here is a look at some of the temperature records for today and Tuesday and for the month of February. Daily and all-time February record highs may be threatened or set today and Tuesday at both Chicago and Rockford! #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/5FNLPWVIsR — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 26, 2024

Red Flag Warning

Monday will also breezy, with winds gusting as high as 30 miles per hour. Those conditions could create a "significant fire risk," an alert from the National Weather Service said.

A red flag warning begins at 12 p.m. for McHenry, Kane, DuPage, Kendall, Grundy, Will, Kankakee, DeKalb and LaSalle counties in Illinois. It remains in effect until 6 p.m.

"Strong south winds, gusting over 30 mph, record warm temps, & very dry conditions will make make it so that any brush fires that start will spread rapidly & become difficult to control," NWS wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, Monday morning. "Exercise extreme caution disposing of smoking materials, consider postponing outdoor burning."

Low Chance for Storms

Skies are expected to be partly sunny, with more clouds moving in by afternoon. Overnight Monday, parts of the Chicago area could see a low chance for showers or isolated thunderstorms, Roman said.

"If any storms do develop, the strongest could produce hail, possibly up to around 1 inch in diameter," the NWS added.

Tuesday

Warmest Day of the Week

Tuesday will likely be the warmest day of the week, Roman said, with a summer-like high temperature of 74 degrees possible for some.

The record high for Tuesday is 75 degrees, set in 1976.

Severe Weather Threat

Tuesday will also see the potential for showers and storms, some of which could be strong to severe, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

As of Monday afternoon, the Storm Prediction Center had the entire Chicago area under a "slight" risk of severe weather for Tuesday afternoon, which ranks as level two of five on the SPC's severe weather scale.

"All weather hazards are at play," Roman said, noting that damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes were all possible.

And the NWS agrees.

According to Roman, the greatest chance for severe weather comes between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Area south and east of Chicago, as well as northwest Indiana, look to be under the highest risk for severe conditions.

There is a slight risk (level 2 of 5) of severe t-storms late Tues afternoon & evening. The area most prone to severe weather is south & east of Chicago into NW Indiana. The main severe risk looks to be large hail, but locally damaging winds & possibly a tornado or two are poss. pic.twitter.com/rTJPb0cJ4w — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 26, 2024

"The main severe risk looks to be large hail, but locally damaging winds & possibly a tornado or two are poss," the NWS stated.

The rain and storms will lead to much cooler temps as well.

"Rain and storms moving in will drastically drop our temps Tuesday night," Roman said.

Wednesday

Dramatic Drop in Temps

Following the evening storms Tuesday, Wednesday will be significantly colder.

Early Wednesday, a cold front moving in behind the storm arrives, Roman said, with plummeting temperatures and even the chance for flurries.

"Yes, we are looking at snow," Roman said, adding that light snow could fall early Wednesday, between 2 a.m. and 8 a.m.

Around that time, temperatures are expected to be in the 20s, Roman said -- a far cry from the 70-degree warmth felt just 24 hours before.

"Going from the 70s Tuesday afternoon, to the 20s early Wednesday morning," Roman said, adding that highs in the mid-30s to low 40s were expected.

Extended forecast

Temperatures are expected to remain in 40s and 50s midweek, Roman said, before jumping back into the 60s by the weekend. The following week brings more 60-degree temperatures and chance for storms, Roman said.