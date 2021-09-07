Weather Spotters Report Brief Tornado Near Minooka Tuesday

Trained weather spotters in Kendall County reported that a tornado briefly touched down just to the north of Minooka Tuesday, the National Weather Service says.

According to an alert from the service, the tornado was reported just after 3 p.m., with two spotters reporting the brief touchdown.

The National Weather Service had issued a tornado warning for east-central Will County due to Doppler-radar indicated rotation, but the warning was allowed to expire at 3:30 p.m. after that rotation weakened.

The NWS has not yet confirmed a tornado touch down, and there have not been any reports of damage thus far.

Around the area, a series of showers and severe thunderstorms fired up on Tuesday afternoon, sparking watches and warnings across the region. Wind gusts in excess of 70 miles per hour were reported in some locations, along with tennis ball-sized hail.

A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect through 9 p.m. for much of northeastern Illinois and northwestern Indiana.