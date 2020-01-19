Weather Roller Coaster Could Bring More Rain, Snow to Area Later in Week

Residents tired of the weather roller coaster should prepare for another ride as yet another storm system could threaten the Chicago area toward the end of the work week.

Beginning Thursday, forecast models are indicating that another heavy precipitation event could be in the cards for the region, with a chance of rain, sleet and snow once again threatening to create travel headaches for drivers and travellers.

Before we get to that weather however, there are still issues to deal with Sunday. A winter weather advisory is in effect for parts of northwest Indiana, as LaPorte County deals with heavy bands of lake-effect snow.

Forecast models are calling for 3-to-5 inches of snow as a result of the storm before all is said and done.

Closer to Chicago, low temperatures chilled residents, as O’Hare International Airport registered a low temperature of just 2 degrees above zero on Sunday morning. The 2 degree mark was the lowest temperature recorded in Chicago since Feb. 5, 2019, according to the National Weather Service.

Fortunately the cold is expected to eventually subside and winds are expected to die down, with high temperatures in the mid-to-high 20s in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday.

The temperature will likely climb above the freezing mark on Wednesday, but accompanying the warmer temperatures will be the next chance of rain, ice and snow in the Chicago area beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.