Weather Radar: Track Storms Across the Chicago Area With Live Doppler 5

The Chicago area is expected to see a stormy Tuesday afternoon that could bring the potential for severe weather, including damaging winds and hail in some locations.

A line of storms moving across Wisconsin was quickly moving into northern Illinois and is expected to head toward Chicago and eventually into northwest Indiana.

The biggest threat with the storms will likely be damaging, straight-line winds and hail, though the risk of an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. (Full forecast here)

Track the system live using our Live Doppler 5 radar below: