Weather Forecast for the Chicago Area is About to Change in a Big Way

After several days of stormy conditions followed by a drop in temperatures, what's next for the Chicago area?

Turns out, it's good news.

Despite much cooler temperatures Thursday as highs drop into the 40s, things are expected to stay dry -- and that trend could continue for the next several days, but with one major change.

Temperatures are expected to gradually warm heading into the weekend before reaching to near 80 degrees next week.

By Easter Sunday, highs will sit in the 60s and possibly even low-70s, where they look to stay for the start of the work week.

There is a chance for some showers Monday, but, according to early predictions, that is the only precipitation predicted in the 10-day forecast.

Monday and Tuesday will likely see temperatures rising into the 70s before stretching to near 80 degrees by mid-week.

While it's still a ways out, early predictions show sunny skies will pair with the warmer temperatures.