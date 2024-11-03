Waves of rain, warmer temps in Chicago's forecast

It’s going to be a rainy start to the new week in the Chicago area, with 1-to-3 inches of rain possible across the region in coming days.

According to forecasts from the NBC 5 Storm Team, showers will begin pushing into the area during the late morning hours, and will continue until the late afternoon, with pockets of heavy rain expected during that time.

Temperatures Sunday will be a bit above their seasonal averages, rising into the low-to-mid 60s across the region.

Rain is expected to continue in waves through the evening hours, with some downpours and even embedded thunderstorms possible after dark, according to forecast models.

There will be some breaks in the rain, but another heavy batch of precipitation is expected Monday morning, with showers and some thunderstorms possible well into the afternoon hours.

High temperatures on Monday and Tuesday are expected to rise into the upper-60s, and may even exceed 70 degrees in some locations, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

By the time the rain finally moves out of the area on Tuesday, parts of the Chicago area will have seen anywhere from 1-to-3 inches of rain, with some totals potentially exceeding three inches in the north and west suburbs.

Things are expected to dry out by midweek, though temps will dip into the upper-50s or potentially the low-60s under partly-to-mostly sunny skies, according to forecast models.

The next chance of rain will emerge in the forecast late next weekend.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team for all the latest weather news and information.