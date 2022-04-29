Wave of Storms Could Bring Severe Weather to Chicago Area Saturday

Waves of showers and thunderstorms are expected across the Chicago area Saturday, bringing the potential for severe conditions that could lead to heavy rain, damaging winds and possibly even the risk of a tornado.

The severe threat will remain dependent on what happens Saturday morning. An initial wave of showers and storms will move across the area during the earlier hours, though these storms are not expected to bring severe conditions.

Should these storms linger, they could destabilize the atmosphere, which would lower the chances of severe weather as later rounds move in. If not, then afternoon and evening storms could become strong to severe.

The storms come amid an unsettled weather pattern and cold front.

The greatest threat for severe weather will be during the afternoon and evening Saturday, with the highest risk sitting south of Interstate 80 as of Friday.

According to the Storm Prediction Center, the entire Chicago area is under a "slight" risk for severe weather.

Models indicate that humid air will be pumped into the region ahead of a cold front moving through, supporting the development of strong-to-severe thunderstorms.

Heavy rain, gusty winds, lightning, hail and possibly even a tornado are all possible with the storms, but more will become known on the potential threats in the coming hours.

Stay tuned to NBC 5 and the NBC Chicago app for all the latest information on the severe weather threat looming this weekend.