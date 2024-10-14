Waterspouts, thunderstorms possible near Lake Michigan this week

Areas of the Chicago area situated near Lake Michigan could see lake-effect showers and even thunderstorms in coming days, along with a chance of waterspouts.

According to the National Weather Service, that chance of waterspouts is most pronounced on Monday and Tuesday, with winds howling down Lake Michigan and generating lake-effect showers and storms.

If storms were to form, they would likely only impact areas near Lake Michigan in the Illinois portion of the Chicago area, but they could push their way south into northwest Indiana, according to forecast models.

A trained weather spotter reported a waterspout approximately 15 miles off the shore from Indiana Dunes State Park, according to NWS officials. The sighting was reported just at approximately 1 p.m. Monday, officials said.

According to the National Weather Service, waterspouts typically only threaten watercraft, but can produce significant winds and turbulent water conditions, making them very dangerous to anyone in their path.

Tornadic waterspouts form during thunderstorms, and have the same characteristics of a land tornado, according to officials.

There were multiple reports of waterspouts in southeastern Wisconsin on Sunday, and they could continue forming all along Lake Michigan, especially in areas of Wisconsin, Illinois and Indiana.

In addition to the threat of storms and waterspouts, Lake Michigan waves could get choppy on Monday and Tuesday thanks to gusty winds, according to officials. Conditions will be hazardous for small craft during that time.

On land, temperatures are expected to only reach into the mid-to-upper 50s for the early stages of the week, though a warm-up and drier conditions are expected by Thursday and Friday.