Warmest Temps of the Year So Far Expected This Week, But How Long Will They Last?

The Chicago area will see some of the warmest temperatures of the year so far to start this week, but enjoy them while they last.

Temperature highs in the 60s are forecast to start the work week, with some locations reaching to near 70 degrees.

Beginning Monday, highs are expected to rise into the mid 60s for most, though for some far north and northwest counties, highs may only reach into the upper 50s as deeper snow packs and ice keep conditions slightly cooler.

Heading into Monday evening, a weak cold front will slide south along the lakefront, causing winds to ease quickly and shift off the lake. This will send temperatures falling into the mid 40s for the evening and overnight.

Tuesday will start off in the upper 30s and low 40s, then quickly rise well into the mid and upper 60s across the area.

Wednesday will be quite windy, with gusts between 35 to 40 mph expected. But the winds will keep conditions mild as temps stay in the 60s for the third day in a row, but with more clouds.

There's a chance for showers Wednesday morning, mainly along and north of Interstate 88, but the rest of the day may turn out to be dry with at least partial sunshine.

A stronger system brings another round of rain late Wednesday night and into Thursday. The rain maybe moderate, possibly even heavy at times with a few embedded storms, but the risk of any severe weather is low.

Things are expected to remain mild with highs in the mid 50s north and mid 60s south, but temps are likely to fall late in the day as a cold front passes, bringing more seasonable temperatures to round out the week.

