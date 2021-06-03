Warmest Temps of 2021 Expected to Arrive in Chicago Area This Weekend

The warmest temperatures of the year are expected to hit the area beginning Friday, and it doesn’t appear that there will be any relief in sight for several days.

In addition to the warm weather, area residents can expect to see dry conditions, with no rain in the forecast until well into the new work week. Add southwesterly winds into the mix, and the area is prime for a long spell of dry and hot weather in coming days.

The National Weather Service is warning residents of an elevated fire risk for Friday, with dry and windy conditions potentially providing fuel for brush fires.

High temperatures will approach 90 degrees in the city of Chicago and surrounding suburbs on Friday, and things will stick around that level on both Saturday and Sunday, with highs inching very slightly upward on each day.

A bit more cloud cover is possible on Monday, but temperatures will likely remain in the mid-to-upper 80s before the next chance of rain hits the forecast on Wednesday.