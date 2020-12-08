Warmer Weather on Tap for Wednesday, but Snow Could Loom at Week's End

Sunny skies and warmer temperatures are on the way for the Chicago area the next two days, but the possibility of accumulating snow this weekend looms in the forecast as a weather system moves through the region.

Before that happens however, Chicago area residents will be able to enjoy pleasant weather on Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures are expected to climb into the 50s on both days, with mostly sunny skies expected.

On Friday, temperatures will again climb into the 50s, but clouds will begin to build into the region as the day goes along. Eventually, rain is expected to fall, likely in the evening hours, and the precipitation will continue into the overnight hours.

As Friday night turns to Saturday morning, the rain is expected to turn to snow, potentially leading to accumulating snow in parts of the region. Other areas could see a mix of rain and snow, but at this time it’s unclear where the dividing line will be between the different types of precipitation.

After that precipitation ends on Saturday, temperatures are expected to cool significantly, with highs in the 30s for the start of the new week. Things will likely remain rain and snow-free, however.