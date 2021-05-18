Warmer Temps, Threat of Rain on Horizon for Chicago Area This Week

Earlier this month, the Chicago area went through a prolonged stretch of cool weather, but things are heading in the opposite direction this week, as a blast of summery conditions will bring warmer temperatures and more rainfall to the region.

The main headline for coming days is the arrival of significantly warmer weather, with temperatures soaring up to near 90 degrees by the weekend.

According to current forecast models, temperatures should climb into the upper-70s, potentially approaching or exceeding the 80-degree mark in some locations. Thursday will see even warmer conditions, with highs in the low-to-mid 80s.

Friday will see temperatures still trending upward, and by Saturday highs could approach 90 degrees in some locations, according to forecast models.

After another sizzling day on Sunday, temperatures should slowly start to trend downward, likely dropping back into the 70s by Wednesday.

The other big story in the coming days will be the threat of much-needed rain. Going into Tuesday, the city of Chicago had only seen 5.52 inches of precipitation so far this year, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team. That is less than half the city’s average amount of precipitation by May 18, with 12.68 inches normally falling by this time. Last year, the city saw an abnormally active stretch of weather, with 19.11 inches of precipitation falling by this date.

Those numbers began to change Tuesday, as the region saw rainfall, and the city will likely continue adding to that total on several occasions, with scattered showers and occasional thunderstorms possible on Wednesday and into Thursday.

More pop-up showers and storms could hit the region on Friday, and after a brief respite on Saturday even more rain could be on the way Sunday.

