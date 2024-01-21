Warmer temps begin in Chicago area, with freezing rain possible Monday

Chicago-area residents will begin to see lasting relief from bitter cold that has plagued the area for a week, but it will come at a price as precipitation will impact the region for several days.

According to forecast models, mostly sunny skies are expected on Sunday, with high temperatures rising into the low-20s across the area.

Brisk winds will keep wind chills on the cool side, with the “feels-like” temperature hovering around 10 degrees during the day.

Temperatures won’t go down much overnight, with light snow possible in some locations after sunset. After midnight Monday, some sleet could begin to occur, with mixed precipitation expected for most of the day.

The real threat will emerge in the afternoon and evening hours when freezing rain is expected to occur across the area. Some locations, especially those around Chicago and the north and western suburbs, could see up to one-tenth of an inch of ice accumulation, making for hazardous travel conditions and potential issues with downed power lines and tree branches.

In the southern suburbs, temperatures could warm enough for rain to fall, and that pattern will continue throughout the week, with showers in the forecast through Thursday as temperatures warm into the upper-30s and low-40s across the area.

That rain is expected to finally come to an end by Friday, while temperatures will remain in the upper-30s through the weekend.

