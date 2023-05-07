Warmer Temperatures Expected Sunday, With Marginal Severe Weather Risk

The Chicago area will see warmer and more humid conditions for most of the day Sunday, but another threat of severe weather also looms in the forecast in the late-evening hours.

According to the Storm Prediction Center, most of the Chicago area and northwest Indiana are at a marginal risk of severe weather. The main threat with those storms will come in the form of heavy rain, gusty winds and large hail, according to forecast models.

Those storms aren’t expected to arrive until late in the evening, and will persist into the overnight hours.

Outside of the stormy weather, temperatures will be warm for most of the day, with highs hitting the low-to-mid 80s. Those temperatures could start to drop as the afternoon progresses, as winds will shift off of Lake Michigan and cool the area down, especially those locations near the lakeshore.

Monday will see showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, and scattered rain could persist throughout the day, though storms aren’t expected to be as strong if they do end up developing. Highs will also be cooler Monday, dropping into the mid-to-upper 60s.

By Wednesday the area will see temperatures climb back into the 70s, and the next threat of rain won’t arrive back in the forecast until next weekend, according to forecast models.

