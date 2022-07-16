Warmer Saturday on Tap With Chance for Isolated Showers, Thunderstorms in Some Areas

After a rainy Friday, the weekend could bring some more showers and storms, though it shouldn't be a complete washout.

Rain should have cleared out of the area by Saturday morning, with partly to mostly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the low 80s for most of the area.

Saturday evening could see the return an isolated shower or thunderstorm, with chances remaining farther south - likely south and east of Interstate 55, according to forecast models and the National Weather Service.

Sunday morning could see another chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms across the area, with the best chance of rain once again centering on the southern suburbs of the city.

Highs are expected to be a bit cooler to wrap up the weekend, rising into the upper 70s or low 80s.

By Monday, most of the area should finally dry out, but temperatures are expected to climb rapidly into the mid-to-upper 80s. Humid conditions are also possible for much of the area amid sunny skies.

Tuesday could be even warmer, with highs climbing into the low 90s.