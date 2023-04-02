Warmer and Sunnier Sunday in Chicago's Forecast, but Severe Threat Looms Again in Coming Days

After a dreary and blustery Saturday across the Chicago area, conditions will be a lot more pleasant on Sunday, but the sunny skies and good vibes will not last for long.

According to forecast models, Sunday will certainly start off on the cool side, with readings around the freezing mark as the day begins, but temperatures should quickly warm throughout the day thanks to a southerly breeze and plenty of sunshine.

Some clouds will start to move in during the afternoon hours, but conditions should remain partly sunny, with highs in the upper-50s across much of the area.

Monday could see some warmer readings in the south suburbs, with highs in the upper-50s and low-60s areawide, but the chance for rain will also begin to reenter the forecast in the evening hours, according to forecast models.

Some locally-heavy downpours are possible with an approaching system, but that’s the appetizer course on what could be in store for Tuesday.

In a weather pattern very similar to the one that drove Friday’s outbreak of severe thunderstorms, which caused damage in numerous communities and spawned at least a dozen tornadoes around the region, most of the Chicago area will be at an “enhanced risk” of severe weather Tuesday, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

Parts of northwest Indiana outside of western Lake and Newton counties will be at a “slight” risk of severe weather, the SPC says.

Those storms could potentially produce damaging winds, large hail and even tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service, all of which we saw during Friday’s severe weather outbreak.

After that system moves through, temperatures will once again drop in the area, falling from highs in the mid-to-upper 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday to readings in the upper-40s and low-50s by Thursday.

Fortunately, the weather will likely calm following the passage of that front, with temps rebounding to the 60-degree mark by next weekend.