Warm temperatures, rainy conditions kick off eventful Chicago weather week

This week will begin with temps well above their seasonal averages and could include the Chicago area’s first snow of the season, according to forecast models.

Before the wintry stuff arrives, the region can expect to see temperatures around 60 degrees on Sunday, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team. Those temps will be accompanied by some patchy morning drizzle, with more chances for rain arriving in the late afternoon and into the evening.

Overnight lows will drop into the mid-40s, with more rain expected to arrive on Monday afternoon. That rain will be more widespread, and will continue to stick around the area into Tuesday morning, with temps remaining in the mid-to-upper 50s during those overnight hours.

High temperatures Tuesday will likely top out in the low-60s, but gusty winds will start to build, and as the area enjoys partly sunny skies in the afternoon, the stage will be set for an abrupt shift in temperatures and conditions.

That shift will arrive in force on Wednesday as a new weather system arrives, bringing with it a chance for rain in the afternoon. More importantly, the system will bring much colder temperatures to the area, dropping temps back toward their seasonal averages and paving the way for a chance of snow across the region.

That chance will build late Wednesday and into Thursday morning, with temperatures at or just above the freezing mark allowing for the formation of snow, according to forecast models.

Accumulations aren’t expected to amount to much due to the temperatures of the air and the ground, but slick spots could develop on roadways and elevated areas could see a dusting of snow before the system switches back to rain after daybreak.

That rain is expected to clear out later on Thursday and into Friday, but temperatures won’t rebound much, with highs in the low-40s expected into the weekend, according to forecast models.