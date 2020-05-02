Chicago Forecast

Warm Temperatures, Mostly Dry Conditions on Tap for Saturday in Chicago Area

chicago skyline generic2
Getty Images

It will be a warm and pleasant day in the Chicago area Saturday, as above average temperatures and mostly sunny conditions are in the forecast for the region.

After a mild start to the morning, temperatures will steadily rise throughout the day, with highs topping out in the mid-to-upper 70s in most locations.

While conditions are expected to remain mostly dry, there are several chances for quick showers to move through the area. In the early afternoon hours showers could be possible in the west and northern suburbs of Chicago, and then in the late evening hours showers could potentially move through the southern suburbs and into northwest Indiana, according to forecast models.

Local

chicago weekend violence 25 mins ago

3 Dead, at Least 9 Injured in Shootings Across Chicago

McKinley Park 4 hours ago

Man Shot to Death in McKinley Park

Temperatures Sunday will drop by just a few degrees, as another afternoon of highs in the 70s is expected. The occasional shower is possible as well, but conditions should stay mostly dry throughout the region.

By Monday temperatures are expected to drop to slightly-below-normal levels, with highs in the upper-50s and low-60s in most locations for the start of the work week.

This article tagged under:

Chicago Forecast
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us