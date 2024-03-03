Warm temperatures, gusty winds return to Chicago forecast Sunday

For the third time this week, the Chicago area is likely going to see temperatures climb into the 70s on Sunday, with gusty winds also expected to wrap up the weekend.

According to forecast models, the high will settle right around 70 degrees, and while that is well short of the record for the date of 81 degrees, it’s still well above normal for early March, when readings are typically in the low-40s.

In addition to the warm temperatures, wind gusts will pick up significantly on Sunday. According to forecast models, some gusts may exceed 40 miles per hour, and the National Weather Service is cautioning residents about the danger of wildfires due to the dry, warm and windy conditions.

Winds will ease slightly on Monday, but the warm weather will continue, with lows near 60 degrees and highs climbing back into the low-70s. In fact, Chicago could set multiple new temperature records on Monday, with the record high of 73 degrees and the record low in the low-50s, according to the National Weather Service.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The Storm Prediction Center does warn that an approaching front could cause severe weather on Monday, with a marginal risk of severe storms for nearly all of Illinois. The main threats with the storms would be dangerous straight-line winds and large hail, but the tornado risk is seen as minimal, according to forecast models.

Once that front passes, temperatures are expected to drop back to more seasonable levels, with highs likely settling into the mid-40s for much of the upcoming work week.