Warm Day Ahead for Chicago Area Before Cold Front Arrives

After a warm day Saturday, the Chicago area can expect to see pleasant conditions again Sunday, but a change is coming as a cold front approaches the area.
The day will start off mild and dry and will mostly stay that way, with partly-to-mostly sunny conditions on tap for most of Sunday. High temperatures are expected to reach into the high-60s and low-70s, with slightly cooler temperatures along Lake Michigan.
A chance for a few scattered showers remains in the forecast, but things are expected to stay mostly dry, according for forecast models.
Things will quickly begin to change in the evening hours, as a cold front pushes through the area and rapidly drops temperatures throughout the region. Low temperatures will dip down into the upper-30s in some locations and into the mid-40s elsewhere, setting the stage for a rainy and chilly start to the work week.
Monday will see temperatures rise only into the low-to-mid 50s, with rain developing late in the day. Tuesday will be slightly warmer, but scattered showers and cloudy conditions will still dominate the forecast.