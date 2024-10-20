Warm, breezy Sunday expected in Chicago forecast

Sunday will get off to a chilly start in the Chicago area, but temperatures are expected to warm significantly as the day moves along.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, mostly sunny conditions are expected throughout the day, with high temperatures in the upper-70s across the region. Some parts of the southern suburbs could even reach 80 degrees, far above the seasonal average in the low-60s.

Conditions will also be breezy as the day moves along, with winds out of the southwest gusting to 20 miles per hour or more. Those breezy conditions, along with the above-average temperatures could create an elevated fire risk, especially in areas to the north and west of Interstate 55, according to the National Weather Service.

Grass and brush fires are possible in those locations, with residents asked to delay burning leaves and other lawn waste as a result.

Similar conditions are expected on Monday, but temps will cool slightly into Tuesday, with highs in the low-to-mid 70s. Spotty showers are possible Tuesday, but widespread rain is not expected as a cold front approaches the region.

That front will arrive on Wednesday, dropping temperatures back toward their seasonal averages. By Thursday, highs will struggle to reach 60 degrees, with winds out of the northwest, according to forecast models.

Another warm-up is expected to begin by Friday, driving temperatures back into the mid-to-upper 60s by next weekend. Highs could even hit 70 degrees in some locations, with consistently warm temperatures expected well into the final week of October.

Stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team for all the latest weather news, forecasts and information.