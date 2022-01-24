Updated Snowfall Totals From Across the Chicago Area

Plenty of Chicago-area residents had snow to clean up Monday morning after a blast of winter weather brought accumulations of more than 6 inches to some neighborhoods.
Parts of northwest Indiana and Cook County reported some of the highest totals, with 6.9 inches of snow reported over the course of two days in Gary, Indiana, and 6.4 inches in Oak Park.
Here are updated two-day snow totals from all across the region, according to the National Weather Service:
Cook County:
Oak Park - 6.4 inches
Lincolnwood - 5.6 inches
Rogers Park - 5.6 inches
Willow Springs - 5.5 inches
Lansing - 5.5 inches
Elk Grove Village - 5.4 inches
Schaumburg - 5.1 inches
Palatine - 5 inches
Harwood Heights - 4.9 inches
Hoffman Estates - 4.9 inches
Oak Lawn - 4.5 inches
Bridgeview - 4.5 inches
Homewood - 4.3 inches
Midway - 4.2 inches
Palos Park - 4.1 inches
Chicago Ridge - 4.1 inches
LaGrange Park - 4 inches
O'Hare Airport - 3.9 inches
Park Forest - 2.6 inches
DeKalb County:
DeKalb - 4.5 inches
Cortland - 3.5 inches
DuPage County:
Lisle - 6.2 inches
Wheaton - 6 inches
Elmhurst - 5.2 inches
Naperville - 5 inches
Burr Ridge - 4.9 inches
Aurora - 4.5 inches
Bolingbrook - 4.3 inches
Grundy County:
Carbon Hill - 2.5 inches
Coal City - 2.5 inches
Kane County:
Geneva - 5.5 inches
St. Charles - 5.5 inches
Batavia - 5.2 inches
North Aurora - 4.7 inches
Elgin - 4.2 inches
Aurora - 4 inches
Batavia - 3.9 inches
Sugar Grove - 3.7 inches
Kankakee County:
St. Anne - 2 inches
Bourbonnais - 1.9 inches
Herscher - 1.3 inches
Kendall County:
Plainfield - 4.5 inches
Lake County:
Highwood - 5.1 inches
Gurnee - 5.1 inches
Riverwoods - 4.8 inches
Bannockburn - 4.8 inches
Barrington - 4.4 inches
Lake Zurich - 4.3 inches
Lake Villa - 4.2 inches
Mundelein - 4.2 inches
LaSalle County:
Mendota – 2. 1 inches
Ottawa - 1.6 inches
Peru - 1.2 inches
Streator - 1.1 inches
McHenry County:
Bull Valley - 5.9 inches
Woodstock - 4.5 inches
Algonquin - 4.2 inches
Harvard - 4 inches
Crystal Lake - 3.9 inches
Hebron - 3.6 inches
Will County:
Crete - 5.7 inches
Plainfield - 4.5 inches
Mokena - 4.5 inches
Lockport - 4.4 inches
Joliet - 4.3 inches
New Lenox - 4.2 inches
Romeoville - 3.9 inches
Manhattan - 3.7 inches
Brandon Road lock and dam - 3.5 inches
Peotone - 3.5 inches
Wilmington - 1.9 inches
Jasper County (Indiana):
DeMotte - 3.3 inches
Wheatfield - 3.2 icnhes
Rensselaer - 2.2 inches
Remington - 2 inches
Lake County (Indiana):
Gary - 6.9 inches
Dyer - 6.1 inches
Crown Point - 6 inches
Porter County (Indiana:)
Porter - 6.6 inches
Chesterton - 5.3 inches
Valparaiso -5.2 inches
Lakes of the Four Seasons - 5.2 inches