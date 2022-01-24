Updated Snowfall Totals From Across the Chicago Area

Plenty of Chicago-area residents had snow to clean up Monday morning after a blast of winter weather brought accumulations of more than 6 inches to some neighborhoods.

Parts of northwest Indiana and Cook County reported some of the highest totals, with 6.9 inches of snow reported over the course of two days in Gary, Indiana, and 6.4 inches in Oak Park.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Here are updated two-day snow totals from all across the region, according to the National Weather Service:

Cook County:

Oak Park - 6.4 inches

Lincolnwood - 5.6 inches

Rogers Park - 5.6 inches

Willow Springs - 5.5 inches

Lansing - 5.5 inches

Elk Grove Village - 5.4 inches

Schaumburg - 5.1 inches

Palatine - 5 inches

Harwood Heights - 4.9 inches

Hoffman Estates - 4.9 inches

Oak Lawn - 4.5 inches

Bridgeview - 4.5 inches

Homewood - 4.3 inches

Midway - 4.2 inches

Palos Park - 4.1 inches

Chicago Ridge - 4.1 inches

LaGrange Park - 4 inches

O'Hare Airport - 3.9 inches

Park Forest - 2.6 inches

DeKalb County:

DeKalb - 4.5 inches

Cortland - 3.5 inches

DuPage County:

Lisle - 6.2 inches

Wheaton - 6 inches

Elmhurst - 5.2 inches

Naperville - 5 inches

Burr Ridge - 4.9 inches

Aurora - 4.5 inches

Bolingbrook - 4.3 inches

Grundy County:

Carbon Hill - 2.5 inches

Coal City - 2.5 inches

Kane County:

Geneva - 5.5 inches

St. Charles - 5.5 inches

Batavia - 5.2 inches

North Aurora - 4.7 inches

Elgin - 4.2 inches

Aurora - 4 inches

Batavia - 3.9 inches

Sugar Grove - 3.7 inches

Kankakee County:

St. Anne - 2 inches

Bourbonnais - 1.9 inches

Herscher - 1.3 inches

Kendall County:

Plainfield - 4.5 inches

Lake County:

Highwood - 5.1 inches

Gurnee - 5.1 inches

Riverwoods - 4.8 inches

Bannockburn - 4.8 inches

Barrington - 4.4 inches

Lake Zurich - 4.3 inches

Lake Villa - 4.2 inches

Mundelein - 4.2 inches

LaSalle County:

Mendota – 2. 1 inches

Ottawa - 1.6 inches

Peru - 1.2 inches

Streator - 1.1 inches

McHenry County:

Bull Valley - 5.9 inches

Woodstock - 4.5 inches

Algonquin - 4.2 inches

Harvard - 4 inches

Crystal Lake - 3.9 inches

Hebron - 3.6 inches

Will County:

Crete - 5.7 inches

Plainfield - 4.5 inches

Mokena - 4.5 inches

Lockport - 4.4 inches

Joliet - 4.3 inches

New Lenox - 4.2 inches

Romeoville - 3.9 inches

Manhattan - 3.7 inches

Brandon Road lock and dam - 3.5 inches

Peotone - 3.5 inches

Wilmington - 1.9 inches

Jasper County (Indiana):

DeMotte - 3.3 inches

Wheatfield - 3.2 icnhes

Rensselaer - 2.2 inches

Remington - 2 inches

Lake County (Indiana):

Gary - 6.9 inches

Dyer - 6.1 inches

Crown Point - 6 inches

Porter County (Indiana:)

Porter - 6.6 inches

Chesterton - 5.3 inches

Valparaiso -5.2 inches

Lakes of the Four Seasons - 5.2 inches