‘Unsettled weather pattern:' Rain, storms, 70-degree temps and even snow all in the Chicago forecast

Thursday in the Chicago area will start out rainy for some as an "unsettled" weather pattern begins to take shape, with daily chances for showers, stormy weather at times and even snow.

As of 6 a.m. Thursday morning, some scattered showers were moving across the area from the northwest to the southeast. According to NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Alicia Roman, scattered showers would continue through the morning hours for some parts, with more rain chances between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

"The rain stays scattered, so not everyone will see it," Roman said. "Hopefully, we'll see no rain at Rate Field," with the Chicago White Sox home opener scheduled for 3:10 p.m.

Temperatures Thursday will be in the 50s Roman said, with cooler readings along the lake. Friday, warmer temperatures were on tap, Roman said, though another wave of rain overnight -- this time, with storms -- will move in.

"A strong warm front will lift north tonight into Friday morning, accompanied by showers and scattered thunderstorms," the National Weather Service said. Some of the strongest storms could produce hail, the NWS warned, along with lightning strikes and heavy downpours.

According to Roman, the highest chances for rain and storms Friday begins around midnight, lasting through about 9 a.m.

[6:12 AM 3/27] A strong warm front will lift north tonight into Fri AM, accompanied by showers & scattered t-storms. Strongest storms may produce hail. In addition, heavy downpours may cause ponding on some roads. Stay tuned for updates today on our latest thinking! #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/Fq8yosMt9U — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) March 27, 2025

Friday afternoon would be drier, Roman said, but winds will pick up, with gusts upwards of 40 miles per hour.

Saturday morning will see dry time, Roman said, though rain chances remained in the forecast by afternoon. Temperatures were also expected to fall, with a wide range of 50 and 60 degree readings to the north, and warmer to the south.

Sunday, higher rain chances were in the forecast, with some storms possible.

"Pretty much a soggy day in store," Roman said, with temperatures remaining on the cooler side, and a rain and snow mix possible as Monday morning approaches.