Unseasonable Warmth Could Lead to Showers, Possible Threat of Severe Storms Friday

The Chicago area can expect to see warmer-than-average temperatures on Friday, but the threat of showers and thunderstorms, some of which could potentially be severe, could also loom in the forecast.

Any storms that develop would likely impact the far southern suburbs and parts of northwest Indiana, according to forecast models.

Currently, the NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center projects a marginal risk of severe weather Friday in the far southern suburbs, including Will and Kankakee counties. That threat could also spread into most of northwest Indiana, including Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties.

The storms would potentially lead to heavy rains and gusty winds, and the threat of an isolated tornado being caused by such storms cannot be ruled out, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

A lot will have to do with which direction the Jetstream pushes the storm system Friday as it approaches the Midwest. Areas of southern Illinois, Kentucky and Tennessee will all be under an “enhanced threat” of severe weather, with tornadoes likely in those areas, but if the system pushes southward toward the southern suburbs, then thunderstorms could be more likely to fire in the evening hours.

That weather system could potentially stick around into Saturday morning, and a drop in temperatures could lead to some light snowfall around the area if that occurs.

That snow would be blown around by increasingly strong winds, some of which could gust up to 50 miles per hour. That will be the primary threat for the area on Saturday, with temperatures dropping throughout the day as the weekend gets underway.

Sunday will see temperatures climb back into the mid-40s, and will set the stage for a dramatic warm-up heading into the new work week. Temperatures could potentially soar into the 60s by Wednesday, although a new storm system will bring in rains and gusty winds and put an end to the warmer conditions in fairly short order.

The NBC 5 Storm Team will follow the developing weather on Friday morning, and will have more details on just how the storm system will approach the Chicago area.