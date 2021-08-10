Travelers Impacted by Severe Weather as Hundreds of Flights Canceled in Chicago, Trains Stopped

Commuters trying to get home from work are seeing some train lines stopped due to severe thunderstorms and high winds, while travelers at Chicago’s airports are also feeling the impact, with nearly 270 flights canceled Tuesday.

According to the Chicago Department of Aviation, 228 flights have been canceled at O’Hare International Airport as of 7:20 p.m. Tuesday. Another 40 flights have been canceled at Midway.

The average flight delay at O’Hare is 25 minutes, while the average delay at Midway is standing at around 15 minutes.

O’Hare was also impacted by severe weather on Monday, as more than 300 flights were canceled at the airport. A severe thunderstorm hammered the area, forcing travelers in the terminals to stay away from windows and a brief shelter-in-place order for the air traffic control tower.

According to Metra officials, trains on the inbound and outbound Metra UP-West line are currently halted between West Chicago and Elburn because of severe weather and high winds.

Train movement is also halted on the UP-Northwest line in both directions between Barrington and McHenry, according to officials.