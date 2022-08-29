Travel Impacts Expected for Some After Storms Leave Damage Across Chicago Area

Potentially severe storms with intense winds and heavy rain downed trees and powerlines across the Chicago area Monday, impacting travel for many ahead of the afternoon rush hour.

Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued across the area as the storms traveled across the metro area and into northwest Indiana.

By 2 p.m., reports of downed trees and wind damage could be seen from far northwest suburbs to southern suburbs. In South Elgin, fire officials urged caution as crews responded to "numerous wires down" near South Elgin Boulevard and Walnut Street. Damage stretched down to Kankakee where officials also reported downed power lines and poles.

Metra reported delays for some trains on the Milwaukee District North line "due to a tree on the tracks."

Evanston police said the storms sparked power outages and downed trees that could cause traffic disruptions, particularly near Central Street, where damage was said to be "most significant."

Each of these yellow icons is a report of TREES DOWN or WIND DAMAGE.



Storms continue to produce 55-75 MPH winds as they move thru #Chicago area.



As of 2:15 p.m. O'Hare International Airport was seeing inbound flights delayed an average of nearly two hours, while all inbound flights were being "held at their origin" until 3:30 p.m. CT. Flights that were already airborne when the storms hit were seeing delays averaging 40 minutes while departing flights were delayed up to two hours.

Meanwhile, Midway Airport saw all inbound flights held at their origin until 2:30 p.m. CT and department delays were averaging about an hour and climbing.

The Chicago area had been under an "enhanced" risk of severe weather, with the biggest threats being frequent lightning, damaging winds in excess of 75 miles per hour, quarter-size hail and heavy rain, which could possibly lead localized flooding.

And while the risk for a tornado remained low, it couldn't be ruled out, NBC 5 Storm Team said.

The greatest risk for severe conditions, particularly the higher wind gusts, sat north of Interstate 80.

While Monday's temperatures accompanying the storm will remain hot and muggy with highs in the upper-80s, a much quieter pattern of weather is expected to take hold as the week goes on.

Dry, sunny skies and highs in the upper-70s to low-80s are expected not just through the remainder of the work week, but into the Labor Day holiday weekend as well.

