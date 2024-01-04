A winter storm system is expected to hit the Chicago area next week, but what exactly it will bring will depend on a few things.

Here's a look at what we know and what's still developing.

What we know

The storm is expected to inch toward the area Monday evening, arriving by Tuesday morning and continuing through Tuesday evening. The system is expected to bring snow, possibly with rain mixed in at times, and gusty winds.

"We’ll have to break out the snow shovels for the first time this season," NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Pete Sack said.

This could disrupt travel beginning Tuesday morning through Tuesday night.

What we don't know

What remains unclear is which parts of the area will see snow and just how much they will get. That, the National Weather Service says, will depend on the track of the system.

A storm system will likely impact the region next Mon. night thru Tue. night with gusty winds, wet snow, and rain. Snow accumulation specifics (where and how much) will depend on the eventual track of the system. Stay tuned! #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/9qnLMofM1E — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) January 4, 2024

What's to come

Snowfall projections will likely become clearer in the coming days.

As of Thursday, the European Model, which has been relatively consistent, showed estimations of between 6 and 8 inches of accumulation. The Global Model, however, has fluctuated significantly, showing 9 inches of snow on Wednesday, but only 3 inches by Thursday.

"We will see measurable snow, but the storm track, as well as conditions favorable at times for more rain to mix in, are wild cards in the snowfall totals," Sack said.

Another element that remains unclear is what this means for weather going forward. Indications appear to point toward a shift in the winter patterns, with even more snow possible again later next week and colder temperatures expected.

"The chilliest temps we've seen 'snow' far [this season]," Sack said.

Such a shift in weather patterns wouldn't be unheard of for the area.

Sack said there is still plenty of time to catch up on snowfall totals for the season.

During the winter of 2020-21, Chicago saw only 2.8 inches of snow through Dec. 31, a number that was far below average. But from Jan. 1 to Feb. 21, a span of 51 days, 43.5 inches of snow fell.

"So we managed to fit in more than a season’s worth of snow in about seven weeks," Sack said.

The NBC 5 Storm Team will be monitoring the upcoming syste, every day as we get closer. Check back for updates!