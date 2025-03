The total lunar eclipse is set to peak during the overnight hours Friday and if you're looking to watch it there's one window to wait for.

The total eclipse will flush the moon red Thursday night into Friday morning. According to NASA, the eclipse will begin late in the evening Thursday and will reach totality early Friday morning.

“As long as the sky is clear, you should be able to see it,” said Shannon Schmoll, director of Abrams Planetarium at Michigan State University.

To see the eclipse, you simply need to head outside and look up. Unlike a solar eclipse, there's no need for eclipse glasses or any special equipment.

"Find a spot where you can see the Moon that is not obstructed by tall buildings and trees," Chicago's Adler Planetarium suggests.

In the Chicago area, forecasts indicate skies should be clear enough for viewing, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

So when should you look up?

NASA reports the eclipse will begin slightly before 11 p.m. CT on Thursday as the moon’s surface will slowly start to darken.

Just after midnight, a partial eclipse will begin, with a noticeable “chunk” of the moon’s surface becoming blocked out by the Earth.

The so-called blood moon will be visible for about an hour starting at 1:26 a.m. CT on Friday as appears reddish or orange in color. That phenomenon will be visible with the naked eye or via a telescope if skies are clear.

Peak viewing will be close to 2 a.m. CT.

The total eclipse will last for just over one hour and will end at approximately 2:31 a.m.

What is a total lunar eclipse?

Lunar eclipses happen when the moon, Earth and sun align just so. The Earth casts a shadow that can partially or totally blot out the moon.

In a total eclipse, the moon passes into the “umbra,” the term for the darkest part of Earth’s shadow. Since the Earth isn’t big enough to completely block the light coming from the sun, only a little bit of light gets through, casting an orange or red hue onto the lunar surface, creating what’s known as a “Blood Moon.”

The full moon blushes coppery red as stray bits of sunlight filter through Earth's atmosphere.

During a partial lunar eclipse, Earth's shadow appears to take a bite of the moon.

Lunar and solar eclipses happen anywhere from four to seven times a year, according to NASA. A partial lunar eclipse graced skies in the Americas, Africa and Europe last September and the last total lunar eclipse was in 2022.

Why does the moon look orange-red?

While the sun’s light appears to be white, it’s actually made up of a variety of colors, which can either diffuse in Earth’s atmosphere or travel more directly through that atmosphere, depending on each type of light’s wavelengths.

During daylight hours for example, the Earth’s sky appears blue because that is the type of light that diffuses the most in the atmosphere.

Later in the day when the sun’s light isn’t traveling as directly through the atmosphere, the sun tends to take on more of an orange or red color, because those types of light travel more directly and don’t diffuse as much.

The same phenomenon occurs during a lunar eclipse, according to NASA. The light that isn’t blocked by the Earth travels in a more direct path, thus allowing that red or orange light to hit the moon’s surface.

What is a Blood Moon?

According to Adler, the term "blood moon" is an informal way of describing a total lunar eclipse, "but it is not technically an astronomical or scientific term."

"The phrase’s usage has grown in popularity, and these days, blood Moon and lunar eclipse are used interchangeably," the planetarium reported. "People like using the phrase blood Moon because the Moon might appear red or orange during the totality phase of a lunar eclipse."