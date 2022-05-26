Tornadoes Touched Down in Freeport, Beloit Wednesday

The National Weather Service says that two tornadoes touched down during an outbreak of severe weather in northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin, with one of those twisters packing wind speeds of at least 100 miles per hour.

According to damage assessments completed by experts, an EF-1 tornado touched down near Albertus Airport in Stephenson County during Wednesday’s severe weather outbreak.

The tornado is believed to have been an EF-1 twister on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, with maximum wind speeds of 100 miles per hour.

There were no injuries reported, and there were no additional details about how long the twister was on the ground.

A second tornado was reported just six miles to the northwest of Beloit in Wisconsin, according to officials. That tornado, rated an EF-0, was on the ground for approximately 10 minutes, reaching a peak wind speed of 75 miles per hour.

There were no injures reported as a result of the tornado, which according to debris signatures reached a maximum width of approximately 50 yards.