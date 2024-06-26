At least 4 tornadoes touched down in the Chicago area Saturday, officials say

The National Weather Service has confirmed at least four tornadoes touched down in Chicago’s western suburbs on Saturday, with straight-line winds also causing significant damage in the area.

According to officials, the strongest of those tornadoes touched down near Wheaton-Warrenville South High School, pushing through southern Wheaton before entering the Morton Arboretum.

That tornado was on the ground for nearly five miles and reached maximum wind speeds of approximately 80 miles per hour, classifying it as an EF-0 tornado.

It also caused minor damage to a shopping center in the area, according to officials.

Another tornado touched down near Fairview Avenue and 38th Street in suburban Oak Brook. That EF-0 tornado, which packed winds of 80 miles per hour, was on the ground for a mile, but intensified briefly, causing roof damage and tree damage in Downers Grove, according to officials.

A tornado near Elburn packed peak winds of 75 miles per hour, moving along the ground for approximately two miles and reaching a maximum width of 300 yards. Minor tree damage was reported in connection with that tornado.

Finally, a tornado touched down near the Butterfield West subdivision, causing a narrow corridor of minor tree damage as it reached peak wind speeds of 70 miles per hour.

There were no injuries reported with any of the tornadoes, according to officials.

In addition to the tornadoes, concentrated swaths of strong straight-line winds caused damage to trees and homes in a corridor between Elburn and Hinsdale, according to officials. Peak wind speeds were clocked in excess of 65 miles per hour, according to the press release.