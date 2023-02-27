Tornado Watches and Warnings Issued in Parts of Illinois, Chicago Area as Strong Storms Move Through

Tornado warnings were issued in the Chicago area and parts of northwest Indiana were under a tornado watch as strong storms made their way across the state, with multiple tornado reports in central Illinois.

A tornado warning was issued for Newton County in northwest Indiana until 10:45 a.m. CST.

A new Tornado Warning has been issued for Newton County in Indiana. The area of rotation that may produce a brief tornadic spin-up is currently north of Brook and is headed towards Mount Ayr. #inwx https://t.co/LYVWi05nOt — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 27, 2023

Additional warnings were issued for Jasper and Porter counties until 11:15 a.m.

Tornado Warning including Kouts IN until 11:15 AM CST pic.twitter.com/xDnAUMzBcM — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 27, 2023

A similar warning was briefly issued for central DuPage County with a thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado over Warrenville and Naperville. The storm was moving north at 35 mph and the warning expired around 10:15 a.m.

A tornado watch was also issued for parts of the area, including Newton and Jasper counties in northwest Indiana, until 3 p.m. CST.

The National Weather Service noted that there is potential for "additional brief tornadoes" in those areas throughout the morning.

The biggest risk sits east of I-57 and south of the Kankakee River.

We're monitoring the potential for additional brief tornadoes in the area this morning. This potential will be greatest east of I-57 and south of the Kankakee River in the counties that are included in this Tornado Watch. #ilwx #inwx https://t.co/o9Sae7iP6t — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 27, 2023

Residents across the area woke up to thunder, lightning, heavy downpours, gusty winds and storms, thanks to a strong system expected to last through at least the early afternoon.

And while the weather may be less severe in some parts of the region, other areas could see localized flooding and damaging winds up to 60 miles per hour. According to the National Weather Service, "a brief tornado or two also can’t be ruled out."

Although the strongest weather is most likely to be in southern Kankakee county and into northwest Indiana, the entire Chicago area is expected to see heavy downpours and storms throughout the morning.

"Some rain could be heavy at times, and a few storms could be on the strong/severe side during the morning hours," NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman says.

Early Monday, the NWS reported the severe weather threat most likely to be at its greatest Monday between 7 a.m. and noon, along and south of Interstate 80, potentially extending into Chicago. However, around 5 a.m. Monday, lightning, thunder and rain were widespread across the area, stretching from McHenry County to Central Cook and into Northwest Indiana.

Although much of the area will see rain, thunder, lightning and gusty winds, other parts will see stronger storms with damaging winds up to 60 miles per hour, the NBC 5 Storm Team says.

Both the strong storms and heavy rain will likely move out by noon Monday, the NBC 5 Storm Team says.