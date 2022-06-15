Tornado Watch Issued for Parts of Wisconsin, Including Kenosha County

A tornado watch has been issued for most of central and southern Wisconsin, including Kenosha County, according to the National Weather Service.

The watch impacts areas from Wind Point, Wisconsin to Winthrop Harbor in Illinois, according to officials, and will run through 10 p.m. The watch also includes portions of Lake Michigan that are within Wisconsin.

The watch extends all the way along the state’s border with Illinois, and includes communities like Delavan and Beloit, according to officials.

A line of thunderstorms that formed in Minnesota and Iowa has caused damage throughout southwestern Wisconsin, with multiple tornado warnings issued and at least one touch down reported by trained weather spotters.

As for whether that line will impact Illinois, the forecast remains unclear. The National Weather Service says that “widespread severe weather is not expected,” but cautions that some storms may still form and cause damaging winds and hail in Illinois, especially in the northwestern and far northern portions of the state.

Storms are expected to arrive in Rockford after 9 p.m., and could impact portions of the Chicago area by 11 p.m. or potentially later, officials said.

