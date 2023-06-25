Chiacgo Weather

Tornado watch issued for most of Indiana Sunday

By James Neveau

A tornado watch has been issued for nearly all of Indiana as a cold front pushes across the upper Midwest.

According to the National Weather Service, the watch will remain in effect until 8 p.m. Eastern time, and covers an area stretching from South Bend on the north side and all the way past Bloomington on its southern end.

Indianapolis is also included in the watch, as is Fort Wayne.

For Chicago-area residents, LaPorte County in northwest Indiana is included in the watch.

A severe thunderstorm warning has also been issued in southern LaPorte County, which will remain in effect until 3 p.m. Eastern, according to NWS.

The storm is capable of producing golf ball-size hail and wind gusts in excess of 60 miles per hour.

Damage to roofs and siding is expected, and people caught outdoors could be injured by hailstones.

A cold front that brought showers and thunderstorms to Chicago and the surrounding suburbs overnight is continuing to push its way toward the east, and out ahead of that front thunderstorms are being fueled by the hot and humid conditions.

According to the National Weather Service, scattered hail is possible with storms in Indiana, with some apple-size stones possible.

Scattered wind gusts of up to 75 miles per hour are possible with any storms that develop this afternoon and into the evening.

As of now, no warnings have been issued, but stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team for the latest information.

