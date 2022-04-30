Tornado Watch Issued for Most of Chicago Area, Northern Illinois

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for most of the Chicago area.

The watch includes 16 Illinois counties, including eight in the NBC 5 viewing area. McHenry, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy, Will and Kankakee counties are all in the watch, which will run through 8 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, severe thunderstorms are possible throughout Illinois and northwest Indiana on Saturday afternoon and into the evening hours.

Some of those storms could potentially cause damaging straight-line winds, hail, heavy rain and even isolated tornadoes.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Stay tuned to NBC 5 for all the latest details on this developing story.