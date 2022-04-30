tornado watch

Tornado Watch Issued for Most of Chicago Area, Northern Illinois

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for most of the Chicago area.

The watch includes 16 Illinois counties, including eight in the NBC 5 viewing area. McHenry, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy, Will and Kankakee counties are all in the watch, which will run through 8 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, severe thunderstorms are possible throughout Illinois and northwest Indiana on Saturday afternoon and into the evening hours.

Some of those storms could potentially cause damaging straight-line winds, hail, heavy rain and even isolated tornadoes.

