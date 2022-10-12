Tornado Warnings Issued in Southern Wisconsin as Storm Head Toward Chicago Area

Tornado warnings have been issued in several southern Wisconsin counties Wednesday as storms surround the Milwaukee and Kenosha areas, leading to storm warnings in parts of the Chicago area as well.

The National Weather Service reported a tornado warning was issued in part of the region, covering cities like Waukesha, New Berlin and Brookfield until 12:15 p.m. Another warning for areas including Mequon and Thiensville was in effect until 12:30 p.m. Areas including Milwaukee, West Allis and Wauwatosa were under a warning until 12:45 p.m. and Kenosha, Racine and Waukesha were under alert until 1 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning was also issued for Milwaukee and surrounding locations until 12:45 p.m., while Kenosha, Racine and Mount Pleasant were under a storm warning until 1:15 p.m.

The weather service reported a tornado around 12:15 p.m. just northwest of Burlington. Residents were urged to "take shelter now."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

TORNADO REPORTED 1215 PM JUST NORTHWEST OF BURLINGTON. TAKE SHELTER NOW! — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) October 12, 2022

The weather service also said a tornado had earlier been reported in Merton, Wisconsin, just before noon and urged residents to seek safe shelter.

In the Chicago area, a severe thunderstorm warning extended into part of McHenry County until 1 p.m.

Wind gusts of up to 60 mph were possible in the storms as officials warned such gusts could lead to damage to roofs, siding and trees.

Track the storms live with our radar below and stay tuned for developing updates from the NBC 5 Storm Team.