Tornado warning issued for McHenry County

A tornado warning has been issued for parts of Boone and McHenry County, according to the National Weather Service.
The warning is in effect until 7:30 p.m. in northwestern McHenry County and northeastern Boone County.
A storm capable of producing a tornado was located over Sharon, moving to the southeast at 20 miles per hour.
Doppler-radar indicated rotation within the cell, according to officials. Capron and Harvard could be among communities impacted.
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.