Tornado warning issued for McHenry County

A tornado warning has been issued for parts of Boone and McHenry County, according to the National Weather Service.

The warning is in effect until 7:30 p.m. in northwestern McHenry County and northeastern Boone County.

A storm capable of producing a tornado was located over Sharon, moving to the southeast at 20 miles per hour.

Doppler-radar indicated rotation within the cell, according to officials. Capron and Harvard could be among communities impacted.