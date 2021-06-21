Tornado Touches Down in Suburban Woodridge, No Injuries Reported

Note: The news conference can be watched live in the video player above beginning at around 11 a.m.

Woodridge officials said early Monday that the village is conducting a damage assessment from a tornado that swept through late Sunday night, with no injuries reported but major property damage, downed power lines and fallen trees across the area.

A tornado touched down at around 11:30 p.m. in Woodridge east of Route 53 between 83rd Street and 75th Street, traveling east to the Lemont Road area, the village said in a statement.

A National Weather Service spokesman said the agency is still surveying the Chicago area, but confirmed that a tornado touched down in the Naperville, Woodridge and Darien area and moved from west to east. The tornado paralleled 75th Street into Woodridge and crossed 355, per the NWS.

The village of Woodridge said that DuPage Public Safety Communications activated the tornado sirens at 10:48 p.m. in Woodridge and the surrounding communities.

There were no reports of significant injuries as of 2:55 a.m., the village said, but residents were advised to avoid the areas noted due to downed power lines and fallen trees. Emergency response crews remain on the scene.

In nearby Naperville, officials said the tornado was reported to have touched down at around 11:10 p.m., just before it moved east into Woodridge. Six people were hospitalized and 16 houses were deemed uninhabitable, with at least 125 more reports of property damage, Naperville officials said.

Sunday’s storms spawned a series of watches and warnings, with a tornado warning moving across three different counties during the severe weather.