Tornado touched down in NW Indiana Sunday, National Weather Service confirms

At least one tornado touched down in northwest Indiana during an outbreak of severe weather Sunday, the National Weather Service is reporting.

According to the National Weather Service, the EF-0 tornado touched down in Newton County near Lake Village, traveling northeast and damaging numerous trees before lifting back up into the clouds after crossing U.S. Route 41.

The tornado first touched down near W 600 N Road, approximately two miles to the west of U.S. Route 41.

It then uprooted several trees before beginning to track to the northeast, snapping several trees in half along W 700 N Road before crossing Route 41, according to officials.

The tornado then lifted from the ground north of the intersection of State Road 10 and N 75 W, according to officials.

The tornado packed peak wind speeds of 75 miles per hour, according to damage estimates.

Damage surveys were also taken in Valparaiso, the county seat of Porter County. There, numerous structures were damaged, trees and power poles were snapped by ferocious winds, and more than 9,000 NIPSCO customers were left without power.

The National Weather Service’s preliminary estimate holds that straight line winds in excess of 80 miles per hour, rather than a tornado, were to blame for that damage, though surveys are continuing.