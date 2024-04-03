Tornado touchdowns confirmed in Kankakee County, National Weather Service says

The National Weather Service has confirmed two brief tornado touchdowns that occurred in suburban Kankakee County on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the newest information from NWS, both tornadoes were classified as EF-0 tornadoes, indicating that they contained winds measured between 65 and 85 miles per hour.

Official damage assessments remain ongoing, and more information is expected to be released at a later date.

According to the University of Michigan’s Tornado Paths website, one of the tornadoes touched down at 1:59 p.m. near Bonfield, a community approximately 10 miles west of Kankakee.

The other tornado touched down near Manteno at approximately 2:20 p.m.

There were no immediate reports of damage from either tornado.