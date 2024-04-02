Tornado touchdown reported in Kankakee County, officials say

A line of showers and thunderstorms spawned at least one tornado in Kankakee County on Tuesday afternoon, with a second twister also reported by eyewitnesses.

According to the National Weather Service, the tornado was confirmed at approximately 1:59 p.m. near Bonfield, a community located 12 miles to the west of Kankakee.

A trained weather spotter reported the tornado and snapped a photo, according to NWS officials. There were no immediate reports of damage.

A second tornado was also reported, but has not yet been confirmed by trained weather spotters.

A line of showers and thunderstorms impacted the southern suburbs on Tuesday, bringing with it the chance for isolated tornadoes, hail and heavy rains, according to officials.

More tornadoes could potentially develop, as the showers continued to exhibit weak rotation on radar.