‘Prepare For The Worst': What To Do If You're Driving When Severe Weather, Tornadoes Hit

Although Friday morning is expected to mild, dry and warm, severe weather is threatening the entire Chicago area, beginning around 3 p.m.

At that time, the first of at least two rounds of fast moving, heavy rain and thunderstorms -- some strong and potentially severe -- are expected to quickly roll in, bringing with them powerful winds and the risk of both large hail and rain-wrapped tornadoes.

Here’s an updated look at today’s and this evening’s severe weather potential. Destructive winds, several tornadoes, and damaging hail are all possible today! Make sure you have multiple ways to receive warnings this afternoon and evening! #ILwx #INwx (2/4) pic.twitter.com/KmpvDGkFZv — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) March 31, 2023

The Storm Prediction Center shows the entire Chicago area, including suburbs along the lake and to the north, west and south is under an "enhanced" risk of severe weather beginning around 3 p.m.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

That risk level ranks at a three on a scale of five, the NBC 5 Storm Team says.

Additionally, latest forecast models show the potential severe weather stretching into Northwest Indiana as far east as South Bend, and into Northwest Michigan as far north as Benton Harbor.

And while the storms are expected to be quick and fast moving, they're predicted to occur throughout the afternoon commute and even into rush hour, with the strongest storms likely to between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, the greatest threats associated with Friday's numerous storms is damaging winds, large hail, heavy rain, localized flooding, and tornadoes. And while gusty winds of up to 40 miles per hour outside of thunderstorms are expected to occur, winds during the storms are signifanctly stronger, at between 60 and 70 miles per hour.

In other words, "prepare for the worst," NBC 5 meteorologist Alicia Roman says. Here are a few tips on what to do when the weather hits, whether you're in your car, outside, or at home.

Make Sure You Have a Way To Receive Warnings

Stay up-to-date on the forecast in your area by signing up for weather alerts through the NBC 5 app. This allows you to receive immediately get notified about watches warnings and advisories from the National Weather Service as they occur.

You can also check the track of the storms through the NBC 5 Storm Team radar on the app.

When Severe Weather Hits: If You're Inside

Before the severe weather hits, determine a safe place in your home to go to. You'll want this to be a strong, interior room, like the center of a basement, the NBC 5 Storm Team says. Keep away from windows.

When Severe Weather Hits: If You're Driving

Before you hit the road today, check the latest severe weather timeline. Will you be driving at that time? If so, prepare ahead of time. Make sure your phone is fully charged, and prepare an emergency driving kit. Tell family and friends ahead of time where you plan to be, the route you're taking and at time you'll be on the road.

If you are in the car or outside during a tornado warning, "the best thing to do is to abandon your car," NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman says. "Find shelter immediately," or get low-laying in a ditch or a ravine.

Finally, make sure to cover your head.

Be Aware Of Advisories

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, a wind advisory with gusty winds up to 50 miles per hour will take effect at 3 p.m. Friday for counties mainly near and to the south of I-80. The advisory will last until 1 p.m. Saturday, the National Weather Service says, with tree damage, power outages all possible.

Even stronger winds could be accompanied by the storms moving through the area, the NBC 5 Storm Team says.

According to ComEd, in the event of power outages, power will be restored to critical infrastructure such as hospitals, police and fire stations and nursing homes first, followed by repairs that will restore power to the greatest amount of customers.

“The significant winds that will accompany this storm could be impactful to our customers and communities,” said Dave Perez, senior vice-president of Distribution Operations, ComEd. “We know that any outage is an inconvenience. Our crews will be working around the clock to restore customers that experience outages quickly and safely.”

Weekend Weather

The weather will turn sharply colder on Saturday, with some morning snow across northern Illinois and a rain/snow mix farther south. We’re also keeping an eye on yet another severe weather potential Tuesday and Tuesday night. #ILwx #INwx (4/4) pic.twitter.com/51yolEWZdh — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) March 31, 2023

Overnight hours are expected to be dry, and temperatures Saturday are expected to drop dramatically, going back into the mid 40s. Additionally, the morning hours could see a chance for some mixed precipitation.

By Saturday afternoon, winds are going to pick up considerably, with some gusts exceeding 30-to-40 miles per hour, according to forecast models.

Sunday is expected to be dry, and temperatures will be back up into the upper-50s and low-60s, forecast models show.