Tornado, Massive Storms Tear Through Chicago Suburbs, Causing Devastating Damage

Massive storms and at least one "confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado" touched down in the Chicago area late Sunday night, according to the National Weather Service, causing devastating damage and leaving some injured.

The NWS said the tornado touched down near Woodridge and caused damage to several communities, calling it a "life-threatening situation."

According to trained weather spotters, multiple reports of damage came in from Woodridge, with debris reported scattered across Interstate 355 and power lines and structures suffering heavy damage in the suburb.

In nearby Naperville, at least six people suffered minor injuries, according to Fire Chief Mark Pucknaitis, and at least a dozen homes suffered extensive damage.

NBC 5 reporters witnessed several large structures that had been damaged by the storm, with officials in the community confirming that several areas were impassable due to tornado damage.

There was a confirmed tornado touch down in the @VilofWoodridge. Please stay home and avoid the areas of Janes Avenue, Woodridge Drive, and Woodward Avenue. Those streets may be impassable due to debris and first responder activity. Thank you. — Woodridge PD (@WoodridgePolice) June 21, 2021

Rotation weakened in the storm as it moved toward the south side of Chicago, with tornado warnings in several counties expiring overnight into Monday.

Debris was thrown thousands of feet into the air by the storm, according to Doppler radar.

According to the National Weather Service, preliminary findings on whether a tornado touched down in the area will likely be posted by 7 a.m. Central time.

[12:57 AM CDT 6/21] We'll have some preliminary event information on our website and here on our Twitter feed by about 7 AM CDT and during the morning we'll be formulating plans for damage survey teams. #ilwx #inwx — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) June 21, 2021

Storm damage was also reported in Plainfield, along with tree damage in Oak Park and Addison, according to trained weather spotters.

Thousands of residents in DuPage and Cook counties were without power after the storm ripped through the area, according to ComEd officials.

In nearby Naperville, several injuries were reported by public officials, along with gas leaks caused by storm damage.

The tornado originally touched down near the border of Woodridge and Bolingbrook at approximately 11:09 p.m. Doppler radar debris signatures were used to determine that the twister had touched down.

At O'Hare International Airport, about 25 miles from Woodridge, travelers reported flight delays from the bad weather. There was also flooding visible in a video shot from outside a United baggage claim vestibule.

@WGNTV @Skilling You guys are missing a big story here O’Hare airport flooded out. They evacuated everybody in baggage claim down to the tunnels. #Chicago pic.twitter.com/6mqkCskPR3 — Eric J. von Hofen (@TurfUnderground) June 21, 2021

First time I’ve ever had to deplane to go to an airport tornado shelter … pic.twitter.com/oDNx0z89oy — Hilary Stohs-Krause (@hilarysk) June 21, 2021

Reports of damage also came in from other areas outside Illinois, including in South Haven, Indiana, where there was "fairly substantial damage," according to the National Weather Service in Chicago.