While the Chicago area will see a rainy Monday that could lead to some heavy downpours and possibly flash flooding, there is a threat for some severe storms to develop as well.

But when is the biggest threat and where?

Here's a look at the timing and what you should know:

10 a.m. -12 p.m.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, the first round of showers is expected to hit after the morning commute, with storms and heavy rain likely to pick up between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, a flood watch at 10 a.m. will go into effect for McHenry, Lake, Kane, DuPage and some parts of Cook County.

"Rainfall rates in excess of an inch per hour are likely with the heaviest showers," an alert from the NWS said, "and this may lead to instances of flash flooding."

The flood watch will remain in effect until midnight, the NWS said.

12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

According to the NWS, the window for a severe weather threat begins.

The NBC 5 Storm Team predicts the bigger threat won't come until later in the afternoon, but some storms could spark earlier.

4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

More rain is expected to fall during the afternoon commute, NBC 5 Meteorologist Kevin Jeanes said, between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. During that time, the Chicago area faces a "marginal" risk of severe weather, which ranks as level one of five on the Storm Prediction Center's five-level scale.

According to forecast models, the greatest weather threats Monday afternoon will likely be localized flooding and damaging winds of up to 60 miles per hour. However, a tornado cannot be ruled out, Jeanes said.

And while the severe weather risk remains on the lower side, "torrential rainfall" could lead to flash flooding in some parts of Northeastern Illinois, the National Weather Service said.

Additionally, "breezy onshore winds are expected to result in large waves and hazardous swim conditions this afternoon and tonight," the NWS said.

Later Monday evening and overnight

Scattered, heavy showers are expected to continue Monday night, the NBC 5 Storm Team said, with some rain lasting into the overnight hours.

Jeanes said showers are possible through sunrise Tuesday