Timing: What to expect and when with another wintry mix set to hit Chicago area

Another round of a wintry mix is expected across the Chicago area Saturday morning.

While the amount of freezing rain and ice appears to be lower than the ice event Wednesday night, any amount of ice can impact travel.

In short, there may be icy sidewalks and untreated roads between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday.

Precipitation is expected to stay light and may even be spotty at times. Any freezing drizzle or rain will turn to sleet and snow in the afternoon before moving out around or shortly after sunset. Snow and sleet accumulations are expected to be a dusting or less than an inch.

There is still some variability in forecast models.

Some have no ice accumulations and others up to 0.05 inches.

It’s going to be difficult to pinpoint where exactly the line between freezing rain and snow/sleet forms as two pieces of the jet stream phase together from the north and south.

It appears areas south of Interstate 88 will have a better chance of seeing a glazing of ice, while areas to the north will have a better chance of seeing more sleet and snow. Areas south of I-80 will also have the best chance of warming above freezing for a couple of hours Saturday afternoon.

In any case, Saturday's system won’t be a big winter storm, but residents should be careful both when driving and walking Saturday morning and afternoon.

It’s important to note that temperatures will remain below freezing through Sunday, so any untreated icy surfaces will stay icy. The area should at least see some sun Sunday, which can sometimes melt ice even when the air temperature is below freezing.