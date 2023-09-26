Timing: What to expect and when as storms could turn severe Tuesday

A stormy Tuesday expected in the Chicago area brings with it the chance for potentially severe conditions, but what can you expect and when?

The weather carries the threat for heavy downpours, lightning, hail and possibly even a brief tornado.

Here's a look at the timing:

Tuesday Morning

As of 5:20 a.m. Tuesday, heavy rain and frequent lightning had already begun to develop in areas to the far north and west, including in Woodstock, Crystal Lake and McHenry.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, widely scattered showers pinwheeling around an area of low pressure will lift from south to north as the morning continues. Forecast models show scattered showers are expected to approach Chicago around 8 a.m., with heavy downpours and gusty winds possible through 11 a.m.

Tuesday afternoon

The best chance for strong to severe thunderstorms is expected between the early afternoon hours through the evening hours, according to forecasters.

Showers and storms will move through the area tonight through We. There is a marginal risk (1 out of 5) Tues PM for strong to severe storms creating lightning, hail, and a brief tornado. Locally heavy rainfall is possible. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/qXCKZfGJUP — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) September 26, 2023

According to NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman, storms are expected to become more frequent in the early afternoon through evening, beginning at 3 p.m., with storms lifting north around 6 p.m.

During that time and into the evening hours, the Chicago area could see "heavy rain, wind and hail, maybe even some funnel clouds," Roman said.

"A brief tornado is possible," Roman added, with the National Weather Service predicting wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour.

"The strongest storms may produce hail up to one inch in diameter, frequent cloud to ground lighting, a brief tornado and localized flooding in low-lying and poor draining areas," the NWS added.

Rain totals are likely to reach upwards of half-an-inch to two inches by Wednesday night, Roman said.

High temperatures on Tuesday will remain in the low 70s, forecast models showed.

A slow moving system will provide showers and a chance for thunderstorms through Wed. The storms on Tues may be strong to severe. Drier conditions and warming temperatures are expected for the end of the week and into the weekend. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/RE3N6nkr6F — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) September 26, 2023

Overnight and Into Wednesday

Rain and storms are expected to continue overnight and through much of the day Wednesday, with widely scattered on-and-off showers, Roman said. Additionally, temperatures will turn slightly cooler, with highs in the mid 50s to low 60s.

Those showers have a low chance of continuing Thursday morning, before clouds break for the second half of the day, Roman said.

"Finally, this slow moving system will exit by Thursday," Roman said, with more sunshine back in the forecast and temperatures warming through the weekend.