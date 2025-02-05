Timing: What to expect and when as ice, sleet, snow hits entire Chicago area

Call it the calm before the storm: While the Wednesday morning commute will be dry, freezing rain, sleet ice and snow moving in later this evening could create big travel impacts, the NBC 5 Storm Team said, with icy roads lingering into Thursday morning.

As part of the system, the National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for all of Northeastern Illinois and parts of Northwest Indiana. In LaSalle, Grundy and Kankakee Counties in Illinois and Newton County in Indiana, the advisory will go into effect at 4 p.m., with freezing rain expected, and total ice accumulations around one tenth of an inch.

In all other parts, the advisory will go into effect at 6 p.m., the NWS said, with lower ice accumulations expected to the north. All advisories were set to expire at 6 a.m. Thursday.

"Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous," the NWS warned. "Plan on slippery road conditions this evening."

As the winter weather approaches, here's what to expect and when the conditions will be at their worst.

Winter weather timing

A few flurries developing Wednesday morning were expected to develop between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., especially in counties to the north, NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman said. High temperatures Wednesday were expected to hit 32 degrees, but drop into the lower 30s and high 20s in the evening.

By around 2 p.m., a snow-sleet mix was expected to begin developing, especially in Chicago's southern counties.

Winter weather with ice, snow, freezing rain and sleet was expected to ramp up by 6 p.m., Roman said, with winter conditions overspreading the entire Chicago area from around 8 p.m. through midnight.

Roman noted 6 p.m. through midnight Wednesday was "peak timing" for freezing rain, sleet and icy roads.

"Anything on the roadways could be hazardous," Roman said, "especially during that time -- 8 p.m., 9 p.m., 10 p.m."

Overnight and into early Thursday morning, lingering freezing drizzle was possible.

"The roadways could still be a little slick out there," Roman said, of the Thursday morning commute.

What is freezing rain?

According to NBC 5 Meteorologist Kevin Jeanes, freezing rain is" just rain," but becomes ice once it makes contact with surfaces.

""Sleet pings, freezing rain clings, that's the difference" Jeanes said. "Freezing rain is some of the worst winter weather you can get. Any bit of ice can cause big problems on the road."

The Chicago area Wednesday isn't expected to see much ice accumulation from the freezing rain, Jeanes said, with only up to .10 of an inch expected. Still, just a glaze of ice, especially on untreated surfaces, could create big travel impacts.

When ice accumulations are higher than that, much dangerous conditions come into play, Jeanes said, as a quarter-inch of ice could lead to isolated power outages and major road hazards.

"Just the weight of the ice on power lines and tree branches alone is dangerous," Jeanes said.

As for Wednesday, Jeanes recommended drivers plan for extra time to travel and to de-ice their vehicles. "Have an ice scraper, and raise windshield wipers before rain starts."

"Don't speed or use hot water to remove ice," Jeanes warned. "And don't start driving until all windows and mirrors are clear of ice."