The Chicago area is set to see multiple rounds of rain and possibly storms Friday, but what can you expect and when?

Here's a timeline of the weather forecast for the area:

Friday Afternoon and Evening

Scattered showers were expected to increase in coverage through the afternoon hours.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The National Weather Service warned of "steadier rain spreading across the area through noon."

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, a few light showers moved into parts of Illinois Friday morning. However, storm activity from the south is expected to rise as the day continues.

"It will start to slowly but surely ramp up," NBC 5 Meteorologist Pete Sack said. "Activity is going to intensify as we go through the day."

By 12 p.m., showers and storms are expected to move into the Chicago area, continuing through the afternoon and into the evening, Sack said.

"Heavy rain is possible," Sack added. "We could be looking at 1-2 inches of rainfall as we go into the afternoon."

Widespread rain will cover the region today. Here is the estimated start for the first round of moderate rain showers. Scattered showers coverage will increase through midday. Localized instances of flooding are possible. #INwx #ILwx pic.twitter.com/15Grh1pE9O — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) October 13, 2023

In addition to heavy rain, some parts could see damaging winds, localized flooding and frequent lightning, the NWS said.

The greatest threat for severe weather comes to the south and west, in LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy, Kankakee, parts of Cook County and Will counties in Illinois, and Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties in Indiana, the NWS said.

In those parts, the severe weather threat is "marginal," which ranks as level one on the Storm Prediction Center's five-level scale.

According to the NWS, storms in those areas could come with heavy and frequent lightning, damaging winds of up to 60 miles per hour and localized flooding.

Weekend

Temperatures Friday are expected to remain in the high 50s and 60s, before falling slightly ahead of the weekend, Sack said. Additionally, the wet weather is expected to continue.

"The rain will ease up Saturday, but it will linger," Sack said.

Windy conditions will also persist Saturday, with rain likely. Sunday, the chance for showers also remains. Temperatures highs both days are expected to be in the 50s and 60s.